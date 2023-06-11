scorecardresearch
South Africa’s Johannesburg feels tremors after 5.0 magnitude quake

Security risk and crisis management consultancy Crisis24 said there were no reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

Written by Reuters
South Africa, South Africa earthquake, quake in South Africa
The USGS said the earthquake occurred at 0038 GMT at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). (Representative image)

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook South Africa’s Johannesburg on Sunday morning, the U.S Geological Survey (USGS) said. The USGS said the earthquake occurred at 0038 GMT at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Some Johannesburg residents reported feeling tremors. “Earth tremor in Johannesburg. Longest and strongest I have felt! Went on for about 30 seconds, it felt like,” one resident wrote on Twitter.

First published on: 11-06-2023 at 13:24 IST

