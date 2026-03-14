In a significant diplomatic gesture amid rising regional tensions, Iran has officially expressed its gratitude to India for providing urgent assistance to Iranian naval vessels in the Arabian Sea after being targeted by the United States of America.

Despite the complex geopolitical landscape, the envoy described India as a “friend” and provided a much-needed assurance of safe passage for Indian vessels currently navigating the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

The IRIS dena crisis: A moral intervention

The diplomatic thaw follows a tragic incident on March 4, when the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was torpedoed by U.S. forces while returning from a multilateral naval exercise in India.



The strike, which claimed the lives of over 100 crew members, triggered an intense domestic debate regarding India’s responsibility for foreign vessels invited to its shores.

While the IRIS Dena was lost, India provided immediate sanctuary to its sister ship, the IRIS Lavan, at the Kochi port.

According to a report by India Today citing sources, New Delhi has since also repatriated over 50 non-essential crew members of the Lavan to their home country while the remaining personnel continue to receive assistance in Kochi.

“India is a Friend”: The ambassador’s pledge

Speaking to reporters, Ambassador Fathali sought to put an end to the debate over whether India should have done more to protect the Iranian vessels. He emphasised that the coordination between the two nations was “seamless” and praised India’s humanitarian approach.

“India is a friend. The government of India regarding these ships really helped us. They accepted our request while, unfortunately, some other countries refused to cooperate,” Fathali stated, as reported by India Today.

The Ambassador further acknowledged that the relationship remains strong despite India’s close defense ties with the U.S. and Israel, noting that New Delhi’s actions were vital in stabilising a distressed situation in the Arabian Sea.

High-level dialogue & safe passage

The envoy’s remarks follow a critical high-level conversation between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iranian officials. This dialogue, supported by a recent call between PM Modi and Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has led to a major breakthrough for India’s energy security.

Ambassador Fathali confirmed that Iran would facilitate a “safe passage” through the Strait of Hormuz for Indian LPG carriers that have been caught in the crossfire of the U.S.-Iran-Israel conflict. This guarantee is expected to ease the severe cooking gas shortages currently affecting various Indian states.

Notably, two Indian flagged vessels carrying 92,000 tons of LPG safely crossed the strait of Homruz earlier today. However, 22 more Indian vessels remain stranded in the region.

The strategic balancing act

Mohammad Fathali’s comments have concluded a debate on which military and diplomatic experts had previously been divided.

While former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal argued that India held a “moral and human” responsibility for a ship it invited for exercises, retired military officials like Lt. General DP Pandey noted that India’s tactical responsibility ends once a ship exits territorial waters.

However, the Ambassador’s public acknowledgment suggests that Tehran views India’s role as a stabilizer rather than a bystander. Through these reports, it seems that by giving shelter to the IRIS Lavan and facilitating the return of its crew, India has managed to preserve its strategic autonomy and protect its energy interests without alienating its Western partners.