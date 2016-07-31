​​ ​
Somalia attack: At least 9 killed on security facility

A police official says an attack on a security facility in the Somali capital has left at least nine people dead, including four attackers.

By: | Published: July 31, 2016 2:42 PM

Capt Mohamed Hussein said suspected militants from the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab carried out the attack today on the Central Investigations Department in Mogadishu.

He said the assault started with twin suicide car bombings at the gates of the security facility. After that, at least two gunmen on foot fought their way inside.

Ali Hassan, a police officer at the Central Investigations Department, said that security forces foiled the assault and shot dead the gunmen who tried to storm the heavily fortified security facility.

