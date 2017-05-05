Social media is the way to go: Donald Trump

I’ve got over 100 m people watching. And social media to me is the way to go,” Trump told reporters. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump is a big social media fan and feels that it helped him with his new healthcare bill. “Social media is the way to go. I’ve got over 100 m people watching. And social media to me is the way to go,” Trump told reporters in a joint media appearance with the visiting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Intrepid Museum in New York.

“I find social media is the way to go between the different forms. There are many different forms. But it’s a fast way of getting the word out. I really think it helped today with healthcare. It’s a great way to communicate and it’s a modern way to communicate,” Trump said, who has more than 28 million followers on twitter. He said Twitter is a way to “sort of circumvent.”