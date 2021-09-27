Social Democrats beat Angela Merkel’s bloc in German elections

Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of the vote, ahead of 24.1% for the Union bloc.
The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race.
The environmentalist Greens came third with 14.8% followed by the pro-business Free Democrats with 11.5%. The two parties have already signaled that they are willing to discuss forging a three-way alliance with either of their two bigger rivals to form a government.
The far-right Alternative for Germany came fourth in Sunday’s vote with 10.3%, while the Left party took 4.9%. For the first time since 1949, the Danish minority party SSW was set to win a seat in parliament, officials said
