‘Sleep well tonight!’ Donald Trump to critics – ‘no nuclear threat with North Korea’

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that now there is no threat of nuclear attack from North Korea. (IE)

After concluding the ‘historic’ meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that now there is no threat of nuclear attack from North Korea. He further said summit with Kim was “interesting and a positive experience”. The US President tweeted after landing in the US, “Just landed – a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There’s no longer Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was interesting &very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for future!”.

While invoking former President Barak Obama, Trump said that before he took the office, people were assuming of a war between US and North Korea and Obama even said about North Korea being the biggest enemy of the US. “Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer – sleep well tonight!” said the US President in a tweet.

Trump-Kim summit was the first-ever between leaders of the two countries. After the meeting, North Korea agreed to give up its nuclear weapons and achieve a denuclearized Korean peninsula. “There is no limit to what NoKo (North Korea) can achieve when it gives up its nuclear weapons and embraces commerce and engagement with the world. Chairman Kim has before him the opportunity to be remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era of security & prosperity for his citizens!” Trump said in a tweet after the meeting.

Also, the U.S. President said he had forged a “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the start of a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday, as the two men sought ways to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula. Should they succeed in making a diplomatic breakthrough, it could bring lasting change to the security landscape of Northeast Asia, like the visit of former U.S. President Richard Nixon to China in 1972 led to the transformation of China.

Trump said on Saturday he would know within a minute of meeting Kim whether he would reach a deal. After some initial exchanges lasting around 40 minutes, Trump and Kim emerged, walking side-by-side through the hotel before re-entering the meeting room, where they were joined by their senior officials. Kim was heard telling Trump through a translator: “I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy…science fiction movie.” Asked by a reporter how the meeting was going, Trump said: “Very good. Very, very good. Good relationship.”