Several work-related headlines shook the global jobs industry. While more employee heartbreaks gained prominence, new opportunities led the way elsewhere.

One of the biggest developments affected the entertainment world: Skydance, following the landmark merger of Paramount-Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, plans to achieve at least $6 billion in cost savings in the next three years. The cost-cutting plan included confirmations that operational shifts and reorganization within the company would trigger layoffs. The major shakeup also triggered a consequential leadership shift at DC Studios, a division now overseen by Skydance.

Other big names joining the layoff wave were Australian airline Qantas, US aircraft giant Boeing, food and soda company PepsiCo, Japanese automaker Honda Motor and more.

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Here are the big developments from Monday (US time).

Skydance layoffs & DC Studios leadership shift

In the aftermath of the October 6 merger that combined the Skydance-owned Paramount Games Studio with Warner Bros Games, the broader banner Skydance Games is undergoing a layoff round. Just over a month after the landmark deal, a Skydance spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Variety and Deadline on Monday that the move is aimed at positioning the games division for long-term growth and success.

“We are implementing reorganization and operational shifts across a few areas of our business,” the official statement said, as quoted by the entertainment media outlets. “We have stepped back and taken some time to consider where we are investing our efforts and have made the difficult decision to scale down some of our projects.”

As a result, some roles are bound to be impacted. However, the company has yet to specify the number of jobs affected in this round.

“This is not a reflection of the talent, dedication, or creativity of those affected and we are grateful for their contributions. We are committed to approaching the process with transparency, care and respect for those who are leaving the company,” the statement added.

On another side of the Skydance business, the beloved comic book movie world of DC Studios has been hit with another wave of leadership changes. Despite a buzzworthy movie and TV show slate featuring Superman, Supergirl, Clayface, The Penguin, Peacemaker and Lanterns, and another decade worth of plans in the works, James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-CEOs after four years.

While their departure from the leadership roles will be effective December 1, the famous DC duo will stay back creatively.

Gunn still has the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow in post-production. The David Corenswet- and Nicholas Hoult-starrer is slated to release next year. Additionally, Gunn’s TV spinoff The People v Gorilla Grodd is also in post. On top of that, the Superman director and Peter Safran are still producers on The Batman: Part II, in the pipeline for a 2028 release.

The filmmaker behind Marvel’s live-action Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy admitted in a Monday Instagram post that he disliked the corporate nature of the job at times. As he and Safran revert to solely committing themselves to creative work, Gunn also disclosed in the social media post that he is working on yet another secret DC movie.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Latcham returns to his executive roots with his appointment as the president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. As one of the earliest employees of Marvel Studios in the past, he boasts credits linked to MCU hits such as Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While Gunn and Safran reported directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav before the merger and Skydance chairman and CEO David Ellison prior to their exit, Latcham will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.

PepsiCo North America cuts around 1,000 jobs

PepsiCo is cutting some jobs in its food and beverage business in North America as part of the company’s broader cost-cutting efforts, according to a letter to employees from the North American division’s chief executive, as reviewed by Reuters on Monday (US time). The Wall Street Journal, first to publish the story, reported that around 1,000 jobs would be affected in the layoffs.

Ram Krishnan, the CEO of PepsiCo North America, told employees that the company’s goal was “to move faster, execute better, and invest behind the opportunities that will drive our growth,” as quoted by Reuters. The memo also highlighted that the cuts are expected over the next week.

According to PepsiCo’s annual report, the soda maker had about 306,000 employees worldwide as of December 27, 2025, including roughly 125,000 people in the United States.

The job cuts aimed at streamlining the unit come a month after the Lay’s maker slashed its core profit forecast and vowed deeper cost cuts. The measures are part of a turnaround campaign that launched after activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a roughly $4 billion stake a year ago.

Although PepsiCo’s third-quarter revenue surpassed market expectations, with the company adjusting its 2026 organic revenue forecast to about 3% as opposed to the previous view of 2% to 4%, CFO Steve Schmitt warned that North America’s recovery was taking longer than planned.

“We expect North America’s core operating margin performance to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter,” said CFO Steve Schmitt.

PepsiCo posted a profit of $3.05 billion for the third quarter ending September 5, compared with $2.6 billion a year earlier.

Boeing workforce cuts amid production struggles

Boeing Commercial Airplanes is cutting 5% of its workforce while facing pressure to boost its jetliner production output.

According to a memo the division’s chief, Stephanie Pope, shared with employees on Monday (US time), the company has outlined its decision to reset the pace of its production rate ramps to provide its factories and supply chain partners additional time to achieve stability, Reuters reported.

“Adjusting our production schedules and reducing aircraft output puts us in an overstaffed position,” the memo stated, as also shared in the company’s third-quarter earnings. The official message further confirmed that staff reductions would occur through attrition and involuntary layoffs. Notices will be sent out to affected employees in December at the earliest.

As of December 2025, the commercial airplane division had 50,494 employees, according to the company’s website.

Honda’s new $3 bn Ohio plant to add thousands of jobs

The Japanese automaker is building a new $3 billion auto plant in central Ohio to make hybrid vehicles. Honda Motor said on Monday that the new opportunity, through which the plant aims to produce 240,000 vehicles annually, will create 2,000 jobs.

Once production begins in 2029, the new Honda Motor plant will help boost the company’s US auto production capacity to 1.3 million vehicles annually, and North American capacity to 1.9 million.

Many foreign automakers are increasing their investments in the US as they continue to face tarrifs imposed under the second Trump administration. In addition to its latest Ohio plant move, Honda has a separate $338 million investment in the US state and unspecified new investments in Georgia and Alabama in the pipeline.

Australia’s Qantas cuts over 800 jobs in offshoring deal

The flag carrier airline of Australia said on Tuesday it is cutting 850 jobs in the country, with plans to outsource corporate functions to consulting firm Accenture. The major change comes as Qantas grapples with the increasing use of artificial intelligence in the industry.

The job cuts affecting around 3% of the airline’s Australian workforce of 28,000 will take place “over the coming year,” according to an email Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson sent to staff, Reuters reported. The first round, expected to kick off by mid-2027, will hit finance, procurement, human resources and marketing teams.

Certain team roles will be “mostly” based in India as part of the Accenture offshore deal. Qantas’ decision has drawn heat from the Australian Services Union, which said the airline had previously promised them there were no plans to offshore jobs.

Goodyear CEO Mark Stewart steps down

In a huge corporate update, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced on Monday that Mark Stewart was stepping down as CEO and president, effective immediately. He is also leaving the company’s board of directors. Consequently, Roger Wood, currently a member of the board of directors, has been appointed interim chief executive officer.

Explaining the rationale behind the changes, the company stated in a press release, “A special committee of the board, formed earlier this year, has been conducting a strategic review of the company’s businesses and operations focused on identifying opportunities to strengthen performance and drive shareholder value.

“The board and the company are continuing that work by evaluating a broad range of strategic and operational initiatives, including further optimizing the company’s business mix and footprint, improving efficiency and investing in new products and capabilities that support long-term growth.”

Additionally, Jerome Roquet will join as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective December 1, 2026. The present-day Visteon Corporation CFO will succeed interim Chief Financial Officer Scott Deakin.