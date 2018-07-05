Siri makes debut in House of Commons after it ‘heckled’ UK defence secretary speech

gavin williamson brexitThe video went viral instantly. In the video, the defence secretary Gavin Williamson can be seen speaking at the House of Commons on the issue related to Syria.

There can be many hilarious moments during parliamentary sessions, and one such instant came to light in the British Parliament. UK’s defence secretary in the middle of his speech was ‘heckled’ by Siri which made other legislators burst out in laughter. Siri is the personal assistant by Apple which functions on Artificial Intelligence. The artificial intelligence chipped in between the speech of Gavin Williamson which left him ‘red-faced’.

The video went viral instantly. In the video, the defence secretary Gavin Williamson can be seen speaking at the House of Commons on the issue related to Syria. Out of nowhere, Siri got triggered on the mention of the word ‘Syria’ and started speaking in between Gavin’s address. It was heard speaking: “Hi Gavin I found something on the web for: In Syria, democratic forces supported by ..”

While on one hand, some members of the house found the interjection funny, the speaker of the house had to respond saying: “what a very rum business that is.”

When Siri interrupts as you’re delivering a statement to Parliament… pic.twitter.com/NDsNUJDPV3 — BBC Parliament (@BBCParliament) July 3, 2018

The defence secretary instantly apologised by saying: “I do apologise for that sir, it is very rare that you get heckled by your own mobile phone, but on this occasion, it is a new parliamentary convention, without a doubt.”

He then continued his speech by saying: “So if I may proceed Mr. speaker without the help and support of Siri..” Williamson later tweeted the incident along with a video uploaded by BBC Parliament, saying that he had a new iPhone and must ask his 13-year-old daughter how to use it.

Although some suggested Parliament is an open forum with an internationally available video of all proceedings, and so not a security problem, those voices were outnumbered.

A source close to the minister later told the BBC that having the voice recognition software switched on did not pose a security risk because Williamson does not carry that phone during confidential and sensitive meetings.