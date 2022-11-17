Sino-Pak Relations: ‘All weather friendship’ or ‘subtle colonisation’

By Farooq Wani

With Pakistan battling an economic meltdown aggravated by massive floods and his predecessor Imran Khan leading a massive public protest which could create serious law and order problems, Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China would not have been a very pleasant one. While Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to strengthen Beijing’s “all-weather friendship” with Islamabad and reinvigorate the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on priority, analysts are not very enthused with this assurance.

Beijing has already invested very heavily in Pakistan and according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan’s total debt liability currently stands at about $27 billion, of which Chinese debt is about $23 billion. Since Pakistan’s economic downslide continues unabated, leave alone repaying the debt, it’s unlikely that Islamabad will even be able to repay the interest component of these loans without borrowing money from somewhere. So, in such an adverse economic scenario, to what extent is Beijing prepared to increase its capital investment is anybody’s guess.

It appears that Sino-Pak “all weather friendship” is under stress. Beijing has made no bones about expressing its unhappiness over delays in CPEC projects of the CPEC that have not only resulted in cost overruns but also created widespread discontentment among Chinese investors. Beijing is also visibly upset with Pakistan army’s abysmal failure to protect Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects against attacks by local armed groups fighting to prevent exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources. So, while there was a great display of bonhomie on the stage, Sharif must have had a tough time behind the curtains in trying to extract money from President Xi and assure security of Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects.

With resumption of the IMF loan package and its increase from $6 billion to $6.5 billion, with release of $1.1 billion in August to help Pakistan avoid a debt repayment default, Sharif may have got a temporary reprieve. However, with a burgeoning defence expenditure and no workable plans to boost and make the economy self-sustainable, Pakistan isn’t getting out of the woods in the near future. That’s why President Xi Jinping’s promise to help Pakistan in stabilising its economy needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, because when it boils down to the issue of money, Beijing is no one’s friend! However, the counter question is- then why is it investing in Pakistan?

That Beijing’s sole reason for investing in CPEC is to further its own vested interests is no secret and the high priority that it has accorded to development of Gwadar port even when its connectivity with mainland China is far from even being functional validates his assessment. While Gwadar port would give Beijing a great commercial advantage, its location is more important as it gives China a base to operate from in the Arabian Sea. So, it’s not at all surprising that under the garb of security imperatives, the Gwadar port area has been turned into a fortified bastion. Locals have been debarred entry and fishermen denied permission to net fish here, even though Chinese trawlers are doing so with impunity.

Secondly, Balochistan’s abundant natural resources is something that Beijing will never forego. The fact that there is no transparency in the mining and lease agreements signed by Islamabad and Chinese entities proves that Beijing may well be extracting its pound of flesh in lieu of providing loans to Islamabad through contracts with a huge margin of profit. Lastly, by financing CPEC, Beijing has effectively lured Islamabad into a “debt trap” and thus being practically reduced to a dominion which will unquestioningly obey its orders, China has moved several notches up in its way to becoming the world’s super power.

It is amply clear that China is investing heavily in Pakistan not out of love or friendship. Conversely, it’s doing so for two reasons. One, it is making huge profits through power generation plants Chinese companies are running, and two, by extending loans that Islamabad will not be able to repay, Beijing has ensured subtly ‘colonising’ of Pakistan. So, while former Prime Minister Imran Khan may accuse the Americans of trying to call the shots in Pakistan, it’s actually China that’s enslaving the country.

However, Khan is silent on this issue as he knows that while Washington may not be particularly interested in sabotaging his political career, Beijing will not tolerate any exposure or opposition to its CPEC game-plan.

With Xi recently reiterating that “China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, development interests and dignity, and in achieving unity, stability, development and prosperity,” even the Pakistan army will not endorse any criticism of Chinese policies. Since Khan knows that he can’t ‘survive’ after antagonising Beijing and Rawalpindi, his silence on this issue is understandable.

The author is Editor of Brighter Kashmir, Author, TV commentator, political analyst and columnist.

