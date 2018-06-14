Singapore airline deboards Indian-origin parents after pilot refused to fly 5-year-old specially aided daughter

George who is originally from Kerala claimed that the captain of the plane refused to fly after he got to know that her daughter is suffering from a condition called muscular dystrophy. (Source: Website)

An Indian-origin passenger Divya George who lives with her husband and five-year-old daughter in Singapore has hit out at ‘Scoot’ airline in a Facebook post. George claimed that she was going for a three-day vacation to Phuket with her husband and daughter when the captain of the plane allegedly denied flying with her daughter after realising that she is specially aided. George who is originally from Kerala claimed that the captain of the plane refused to fly after he got to know that her daughter is suffering from a condition called muscular dystrophy.

“#flyscoot. Our flight that was to take off at 7:35am has been delayed by an hour so far because they refuse to fly with my special needs child. They want to deplane us because they refuse to take her. #flyscoot #singaporeairlines #silkair,” she said in her first Facebook post.

When people started asking her for more updates, George in another post, said that their daughter always had her own seat and alleged that she was denied an infant seat belt by the captain. “For those of you waiting for an update….. our daughter has ALWAYS HAD HER OWN SEAT. This is how the Capt wanted my daughter to fly. Our request for using an infant seat belt was denied as she’s a child with her own seat. (While she’s 5 years old she weighs 8.5 kgs and is the size of a 1 year old),” the post read.

George claimed that their request for a belt was rejected citing safety reasons. The captain refused to speak to the couple for an hour and told them they could either deboard or leave their daughter in her own seat.

She added that when they finally got to speak with the captain and explained to him that she could slide off the seat, he replied, “Then it’s the airlines lookout.”

“Our daughter cannot sit alone in her seat, if she does that, she’ll fall off and hurt her back. This is not the first time we are flying with her and none of the other airlines have refused to fly with her. I keep her in my lap throughout the flight and they provide me with an infant seat belt. But this time, the Captain outrightly refused to fly with her on my lap and insisted that she sits in her seat,” George said in another post.

She shared a few images of her daughter and husband in the flight, waiting for it to take off. She also posted a video of her daughter.

George said that what was supposed to be a great holiday turned out to be a nightmare for her family. “What was meant to be an amazing start to a holiday turned out to be a nightmare. As always we requested the ground staff for a baby belt and they agreed that word would be sent to the Capt,” she added.

The woman added that she decided to give inside details as people had started to troll her and it was important to clarify a few things. “I’m heartbroken to be told that some Capt won’t fly my daughter as she can’t sit on her own seat for no fault of hers,” she added.