Sikhs are part of America’s fabric, says Gurbir Grewal

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. (File photo)

The minority Sikh community, a part of America’s fabric, is contributing to keep the country safe, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has said.

Grewal, the first Sikh to become the Attorney General of any American state, was speaking at the seventh annual gala of the Sikh American Chamber of Commerce (SACC) held in Jersey City on Saturday.

“In every position that I have held in the past and even as Attorney General now, I have attempted to promote understanding and acceptance through my service to show everyone through my work that Sikhs are a part of the fabric of this country (and) that we are doing our part to keep all of us in this country safe,” Grewal said.

Ravi Bhalla, Mayor of Hoboken, said organisations like SACC have a growing importance where businesses can come together to find meaningful value into their existence and join hands to positively affect people’s lives.

Speaking at the event, Ravi Singh, CEO of Khalsa Aid International stressed on the importance of Sikhs uniting for humanity and passed on his message of faith, hope and humanity.

“The gala is not just a showcase of these triumphs but also a realisation of the fact that the road to success is filled with obstacles,” said Sunny Kaila, SAAC president.

A highlight event of the Sikh American business community in the US, the annual gala showcases successful Sikh entrepreneurs coming together for mutual prosperity.