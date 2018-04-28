Sick British toddler Alfie Evans dies after life support withdrawn, parents heartbroken

Alfie who was born in May 2016, was admitted to the Alder Hey hospital in the month of December, the same year after he started suffering from seizures. (Facebook)

Alfie Evans, a 23-month-old British toddler who was suffering from a degenerative brain condition lost the battle of life on Saturday after his life support system was withdrawn from the hospital. Alfie who was born in May 2016, was admitted to the Alder Hey hospital in the month of December, the same year after he started suffering from seizures. He was there at the hospital until the time of his death. The decision to remove his life support system came after his parents, Thomas Evans and Kate James, who were locked in a legal battle to save his life lost the case against a High Court ruling. The HC allowed the hospital where Evans was admitted, to withdraw ventilation on Monday after being in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year with almost no brain function, according to an Associated Press report.

Thomas Evans, the father of the boy took to Facebook to share the news of his son’s death. He wrote, “My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 02:30.” The death of the boy came after tensions between the family and the hospital was eased. The father of the boy had pledged to work with doctors to give his son “dignity and comfort,” as he called for a truce in the divisive case.

While talking about withdrawing the life support system, doctors who were overseeing Alfie’s care at the hospital had said that the treatment was futile and was not in the best interest of the boy. They had further said that the boy should be allowed to die, but his parents fought for months to try to convince judges to allow them to take him to the Vatican’s children’s hospital so he could be kept on life support.

The Campaign for Alfie’s life that was run by his parents was backed by the pope and Christian groups, which helped draw international attention to the case. Thomas Evans on Thursday had said, “Our lives have been turned upside down by the intense focus on Alfie and his situation.” He further thanked the Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital staff “for their dignity and professionalism during what must be an incredibly difficult time for them too.”

The hospital in a statement expressed “heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Alfie’s family.” It further said, “All of us feel deeply for Alfie, Kate, Tom and his whole family and our thoughts are with them…. This has been a devastating journey for them and we would ask that their privacy and the privacy of staff at Alder Hey is respected.”