The death of a 28-year-old laboratory worker at an anti-plague research institute in Russia’s Siberia has raised questions about whether she was infected with plague and whether there could be a wider public health risk.

The woman, identified by Russian media as Darya Shipilova, worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East. She died on October 2 after being hospitalised with pneumonia of unknown or undetermined origin.

Russian health authorities have not confirmed that she had plague. They have said tests of people who came into contact with her have not found dangerous pathogens. The uncertainty has nevertheless led to quarantine measures, increased precautions at some hospitals and concern in neighbouring countries.

Who was the woman who died?

Shipilova was a 28-year-old laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, according to Russian media reports cited by Reuters. She was reportedly hospitalised on September 29 and died on October 2 at a hospital in Shelekhov, a town near Irkutsk, according to CNN.

Russian authorities have described the illness as pneumonia of unknown or undetermined origin. WHO said Russian health officials later described it as a typical acute respiratory viral infection. There has been no confirmed public evidence that her illness was caused by plague.

Why did plague become part of the story?

The main reason is where Shipilova worked. The Irkutsk institute is a specialist facility that studies plague and other dangerous infectious diseases. It was established in 1934 to help control plague outbreaks in Siberia and the Russian Far East The institute continues to study Yersinia pestis, the bacterium that causes plague, because the bacteria naturally circulate among wild animals and fleas in parts of Siberia.

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Soon after Shipilova’s death, reports began circulating online suggesting that she could have been infected with plague through her work. One unconfirmed claim said she had dropped a test tube containing live bacteria. Other reports suggested she could have become infected after travelling.

Reuters said there is no public evidence supporting those theories. Russia’s health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has also rejected the suggestion of an accidental laboratory exposure. A regional official initially said Shipilova “died of plague”, according to CNN. The statement was later changed to say she had “possibly died from plague”. This claim has not been confirmed by Russia’s national health authorities or WHO.

What do Russian authorities say?

Rospotrebnadzor has said Shipilova died from pneumonia of unknown origin and has not linked her illness to her work at the institute. Authorities identified people who had been in contact with her and placed them under medical observation as a precaution. Russian officials initially quarantined about 200 people, according to Reuters and NBC News. Reuters reported that around 60% of those people had subsequently been released.

Russia told WHO that testing of the contacts did not detect dangerous infectious disease pathogens. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Russian health authorities had reported that no case of plague had recently been registered in the Irkutsk region. The WHO has continued to seek information about the case, including laboratory tests and their results.

What does WHO say about the risk?

WHO has described the public health risk outside Russia as very low based on the information currently available. The agency said Russian authorities had conducted an epidemiological investigation, identified contacts and tested them. No high-threat pathogens were detected among those contacts, according to WHO. WHO has also asked Russia for clarification over reports of a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause. The second case has not been confirmed by Russian local authorities, and CNN said it was not aware of reliable local reporting confirming such a case.

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What is plague?

Plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis.The disease became infamous because of the Black Death, which killed tens of millions of people in Europe during the 14th century.

Plague still exists today. It is naturally maintained among certain wild animals and their fleas in parts of Africa, Asia and the Americas, as well as areas of the former Soviet Union.

Human cases are now relatively rare, particularly compared with the historical pandemics.The disease can be treated effectively with antibiotics when it is detected early.

What are the three types of plague?

There are three main forms of plague: bubonic, pneumonic and septicemic. Bubonic plague is the most common form. It usually occurs after an infected flea bites a person. The bacteria then affect the lymphatic system. One of the most recognisable symptoms is a painful swelling of the lymph nodes. Bubonic plague generally does not spread directly from person to person. It can become more serious if the bacteria enter the bloodstream or spread to the lungs.

Pneumonic plague affects the lungs and is the form that has caused particular concern in the Siberia case. It can develop when plague bacteria spread to the lungs from another form of plague. It can also occur when a person inhales infectious respiratory particles.

People with pneumonic plague can develop fever, weakness, shortness of breath and coughing. They may also cough up blood.

WHO says the incubation period can be as short as 24 hours.Pneumonic plague can spread between people through respiratory droplets during close contact.

It is considered the most serious form of plague because it can progress rapidly and become fatal without prompt treatment. Septicemic plague occurs when Yersinia pestis infects the bloodstream. It can develop from bubonic or pneumonic plague, although it can also occur as a primary infection. The infection can cause severe illness as the bacteria spread through the blood.

Is plague found in Siberia?

Yes. Plague is naturally present in some wildlife populations in Siberia. The bacteria can circulate among small mammals and their fleas without causing widespread human disease.

The existence of the bacteria in the environment is also why Russia maintains specialist anti-plague institutions in the region. The Irkutsk institute studies plague as part of efforts to monitor and prevent outbreaks.

Why was about 200 people quarantined?

The quarantine was a precaution. Because Shipilova worked at a facility handling dangerous pathogens and died after developing pneumonia, authorities identified people who had been in contact with her and placed them under observation.

Reuters reported that about 200 people were initially quarantined.

Russian officials later said testing had not detected dangerous pathogens among the contacts.The precautionary measures do not, by themselves, prove that Shipilova had plague.

What is happening in hospitals in Irkutsk?

Some hospitals introduced additional infection-control measures following the death. CNN reported that a maternity hospital in the region subjected patients to additional health checks and asked some people to complete questionnaires about symptoms associated with highly dangerous infectious diseases, including plague.

Patients were also reportedly asked to wear masks and use hand sanitiser.

These measures have contributed to concerns among some residents that authorities may know more than they are publicly saying. Russian officials, however, have maintained that the epidemiological situation is stable.

Why are neighbouring countries concerned?

Several countries near Russia have introduced additional precautions.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have reported additional measures at border crossings or increased readiness to respond to highly infectious diseases, according to CNN and Reuters.

Those measures appear to be precautionary.WHO’s current assessment is that the risk outside Russia is very low based on the information available.

What has the United States said?

The United States has been seeking more information from Russia.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Moscow to provide more details about the case.

President Donald Trump has also said he was monitoring the situation and offered US assistance. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was monitoring reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague in the Irkutsk region.

Why has the case caused so much concern?

The biggest issue is uncertainty. There is a combination of factors that has made the story particularly sensitive: a laboratory worker, a facility that studies plague, a sudden death from unexplained pneumonia and precautionary quarantine measures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed how the public responds to reports involving laboratories and potentially dangerous respiratory diseases.

Social media has added to the uncertainty by circulating unverified theories about a laboratory accident or other possible sources of infection.

So, is there a plague outbreak in Russia? There is no confirmed evidence of a plague outbreak.mRussian authorities have said no plague has been detected among the contacts investigated so far. WHO has said Russian health authorities reported no recent cases of plague in the Irkutsk region.

The death of Shipilova remains under investigation, and WHO is seeking additional information from Russia. At this stage, the confirmed facts are much narrower than some of the claims circulating online, a laboratory worker at an anti-plague institute died after developing pneumonia, authorities investigated her contacts and introduced precautionary measures, but plague has not been confirmed as the cause of her death.

The fact that she worked in a plague research institute explains why authorities took the situation seriously, but it does not establish that she was infected with plague or that a wider outbreak is underway.