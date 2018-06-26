Shocking video of python strangling dog in Thailand emerges online: What happened next will leave you stunned

A videograb of the incident.

In a shocking and highly disturbing video that emerged from Thailand, a dog can be seen being strangled by a massive python as a group of locals try to rescue him. The video was shared on a Facebook page called Love Pattaya Thailand and starts with a massive serpent tightly coiled around a black dog. Initially, only the hind leg of the dog is visible in the video. Even as a group of men intervene with sticks and brooms to free the dog, the python doesn’t budge.

The dog appears lifeless at this point but the men continue their effort. Meanwhile, another dog can be seen in the video continuously barking and biting the snake. At this point, a man heroically tries to uncoil the snake with his hands and pulls it by the tail, dragging it along the ground.

After continuous attempts, the men are able to rescue the dog. The snake tried to get hold of him once again but is prevented by the group of men who catch it and chase the reptile away. These men wait as the python slowly slithers into the woods. The dog too ran away from the spot.

The video was initially shared by a Facebook user Ake Srisuwan who claimed that the incident took place in the mountainous region of Chiang Mai. The group in the video appears to be of employees of a local zip-line operating company called ‘Flight of the Gibbons’.

Earlier this week, a missing Indonesian woman was found dead inside the belly of a 23-foot-long python. 54-year-old Wa Tiba had left home to check on her vegetable garden near her village on Muna Island in central Indonesia when she disappeared.

The woman was later discovered inside a reticulated python about 50 yards from the garden where Tiba’s family found a few of her belongings earlier in the day.