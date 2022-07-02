scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
US pharma giant Gilead uses ‘Double Irish’ tax loophole where to buy illegal steroids online the truth about anabolic steroids and its relation to health and fitness | fit for the soul
Must Read
Pause slide

Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger

The accident occurred about 300 kilometres south of Hong Kong.

Written by Associated Press
Updated:

An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.

Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5:30 pm (1030 GMT) Saturday.

Photos released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service showed one crew member being winched up to a rescue helicopter as big waves lashed the sinking vessels, which had broken up in two parts.

Also Read

The accident occurred about 300 kilometers south of Hong Kong.

The Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel.

It said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 110 kilometers per hour.

The storm made landfall in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later Saturday.

The Hong Kong service sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters for the rescue effort.

More Stories on
China
south china sea

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In World News