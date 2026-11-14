Bangladesh has completed all legal procedures required to secure the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, with the final decision now resting with New Delhi, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman said on Saturday, PTI reported.

The minister said Dhaka fulfilled its responsibilities under the legal process and that Hasina’s return would be pursued through the existing extradition treaty between the two countries.

“We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them,” Asaduzzaman told reporters after an event at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka, according to local media reports cited by PTI.

Advertisement

He added that Hasina’s return would take place through due legal procedures. Asked whether she would be given an opportunity to return through legal means, the minister reiterated that the extradition process under the bilateral treaty itself constituted a legal route.

However, when asked whether Hasina would have the right to appeal against her death sentence, Asaduzzaman said she would not have that opportunity under the relevant law, PTI reported.

The latest remarks come amid continued diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Dhaka over Hasina’s extradition, which has remained a contentious issue between the two neighbours.

India says extradition is a legal matter

India has acknowledged receiving Bangladesh’s extradition requests but has not announced a decision on handing Hasina over.

On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Hasina’s extradition was a legal matter and would be dealt with accordingly.

He also reiterated India’s position on maintaining constructive bilateral relations, saying: “India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh.”

Asked whether India had discussed the possibility of sending Hasina to a third country with Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman said the Indian government would be better placed to respond to the question, PTI reported.

Hasina convicted of crimes against humanity

Bangladesh has been seeking Hasina’s extradition since she fled the country in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that brought down her government.

In November 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina in absentia of crimes against humanity over her role in the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising.

She was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another. Hasina has rejected the charges as well as the proceedings against her.

The extradition demand has continued even after the interim government that succeeded her administration handed over power in February to an elected government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Hasina says she plans to return in December

Hasina, 79, has said she intends to return to Bangladesh in December. She made the announcement during an audio-only virtual press conference with journalists organised in New Delhi on August 5.

The event triggered a fresh diplomatic dispute, with Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry expressing outrage that Hasina had been allowed to interact with the media in New Delhi despite Dhaka having conveyed its concerns to the Indian government in advance.

India distanced itself from the event, saying it had been organised by a private media entity and that the government had no involvement in it.

Dhaka has also linked progress on Hasina’s extradition to a possible visit to India by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Bangladesh has indicated that New Delhi would need to expedite her handover and return other fugitives sought by Dhaka to create a conducive environment for the visit.

The India-Bangladesh consular dialogue, which was scheduled for next week, has since been postponed.

Passport request adds another dimension to extradition dispute

The extradition issue has also become complicated by Hasina’s recent attempt to secure fresh identity and travel documents.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said Hasina had no legal option left but to face execution of her death sentence. He rejected the possibility of issuing her a passport or travel document.

His remarks came a day after Hasina, through a London-based legal chamber, approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a new passport and national identity card.

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed subsequently said the government was examining the authenticity and legal grounds of the applications.

However, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir reiterated that Dhaka would seek Hasina’s return from India only through the existing extradition treaty.