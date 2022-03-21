Shehbaz Sharif to be PML-N nominee for Pakistan PM post, says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam also accused the premier of buying votes, claiming that he has “fallen victim to the rewards process, his own arrogance and pride”.

Pakistan’s former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif will be the party’s candidate to replace Prime Minister Imran Khan if the no-trust motion is passed in Parliament, a media report said.

Maryam, who is the vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that the Opposition will “sit and decide” on the appointment of the next candidate for prime minister but her party would nominate Shehbaz, The Express Tribune reported.

Talking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), she said that delaying the session of the National Assembly was tantamount to “disobeying the Constitution”.

“Imran Khan! Your game is over. The Prime Minister is aware that no one will come to his rescue now that he has lost the game,” she said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had officially broken up.

“Imran Khan believes there to be an international conspiracy against him, but he conspires against himself. Had he fulfilled his duty, there would be no reason to mobilise one million people,” Maryam said.

Quoting Imran’s earlier statements that his main objective of joining politics was not to check the prices of potatoes and tomatoes, Maryam said that had he kept a tab on the prices of wheat, ghee, sugar and petrol, the Opposition would not have had to see this day.

Accusing the ruling party of rigging elections, the Opposition leader said that the PTI was “slipping away like sand”.

Around 100 lawmakers from the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

On Sunday, the National Assembly Secretariat issued a notification, paving the way for holding the key session on Friday.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides.