‘She was perfect’: How a Sudanese protester became a symbol of feminist resistance against Omar Al-Bashir

The photo of the woman standing on top of a vehicle surrounded by thousands of protestors is going viral.

The moment was captured on the eve of the fourth consecutive night of protests outside military headquarters in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum where demonstrators called for President Omar Al-Bashir to resign. A photo of an unnamed woman dressed in white robe has now become a symbol of resistance and is being referred to as inspiration for people around the globe. The woman has even dubbed as ‘Sudanese Statue of Liberty’ by many on social media.

Protests against Al-Bashir’s regime have escalated in recent months, with the Opposition claiming about 20 people have been killed and many more injured at the hands of the President’s troops since Saturday.

Her earrings are the gold moons of traditional bridal jewelry (Sudanese, like many Arabic speakers, often use moon-based metaphors to describe feminine beauty) — Hind Makki (@HindMakki) April 8, 2019

What started as demonstrations about the increasing cost of living in Sudan escalated into calls for the President — who has held power since 1989 and faces charges for crimes against humanity and genocide from the International Criminal Court — to step down.

As the unnamed woman reportedly shouted, “In the name of religion, they burnt us,” the crowd, mainly comprising women, is believed to have replied, “Revolution!”

هي الرفيقه هي الوطن ❤ pic.twitter.com/OyCve0fmrk — ‏حنظلــۃ | تسقط تالت (@mr_hanzala) April 9, 2019

Social media users have been struck by the unnamed woman’s white thobe. The thobe is a cotton robe traditionally worn by Sudanese women in the workforce, making it symbolic of the identity of a working woman, and women’s rights.

Meanwhile, the unnamed woman’s earrings were reported to be the gold moons of traditional bridal jewelry.

Some on social media have speculated that her choice to wear them was an effort to represent the accessories previous generations of Sudanese women wore as they demonstrated against former regimes while demonstrating against the current military dictatorship.

Don’t know her name, but this Woman in #Sudan is leading rallies, standing on car roofs, and pleading for change against autocratic Bashir. Here she is singing “Thawra” (Revolution). Remember this voice: pic.twitter.com/0JG31Tp4rZ — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 9, 2019

Black lines decorated her face, which Sudanese women’s rights activist Hala Al-Karib told the Washington Post could have been painted to emulate the scars of female leaders from Sudanese history.

In the wake of the fourth night of protests against Al-Bashir’s regime, Sudan’s police spokesman said people should unite to achieve a peaceful transition of power and restore stability in the country.

In a post on Facebook, General Hashim Ali Abd-al-Raheem confirmed the force had ordered its members not to target peaceful protesters.

Analysts have said many will interpret the police statement as a show of support for the anti-Government protesters.