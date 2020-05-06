Sharjah Fire accident: Massive fire at Al Nahada residential tower with several Indian residents; no casualties

The building has 47 floors, excluding parking. (Image: Twitter)

Sharjah fire accident today LIVE updates: A massive fire on late Tuesday was reported at a residential building in Al Nahda, Sharjah. Several Indian residents are believed to be living in the building. However, no casualties were reported.

Reports said that the fire was put out and no casualties were reported. The fire broke out in the residential tower named Abbco Tower. The building has 47 floors, excluding parking, Gulf News reported. It said that the authorities had evacuated residents of the building and that of neighbouring ones.

As per the report, a major disaster was averted by Sharjah Civil Defence teams. They are yet to determine the cause of the fire. The report said that the fire broke out on the 10th floor of the Abbco Tower at 9.04 pm and moved up quickly due to cladding.

There are 38 residential floors, two floors for services and nine levels of car parking in the complex. Each floor has 12 flats.