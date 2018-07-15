Sharif family meets Nawaz, Maryam in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail

Sharif was awarded ten years in jail while his daughter got eight years of imprisonment along with others in the case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday night visited the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, along with his mother and other family members to meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain Mohammad Safdar who were convicted in the Avenfield corruption case. According to Dawn, Maryam’s daughter Meharun Nisa and Shehbaz’s son Hamza Shehbaz were among other family members who were earlier flown to Lahore for a meeting that took place in the jail and lasted for more than two hours The meeting of the family members was arranged on special permission of the government, the Dawn reported. Prior to the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif in a press conference said the party would use all legal and political options available to challenge the order regarding the jail trial of the former prime minister. Sharif was awarded ten years in jail while his daughter got eight years of imprisonment along with others in the case. The Sharifs are accused of failing to disclose the source of income for the purchase of luxury apartments in London.