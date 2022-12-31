Share specific, real-time data on Covid situation, WHO chief Tedros tells China

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization chief, held a meeting with Chinese officials and retreated to share specific and real-time data on the Covid situation in China, according to the statement released by the WHO website, reported ANI.

Tedros asked for more data on genetic sequencing, disease impact including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths. He also asked for the data on the status of vaccinations, especially about vulnerable people and those over 60 years old.

In the high-level meeting, WHO underlined the importance of vaccination and booster doses to protect against Covid and death for people at higher risk.

During the meeting, Tedros called on China to boost its clinical management and assessment of Covid impact. WHO expressed willingness to provide support in these areas, as well as on risk communications on vaccination to counter hesitancy.

The National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China informed WHO on the country’s strategy and actions in the areas of inoculation, clinical care, epidemiology, keeping close eyes on variants, communication and R&D.

WHO will continue to give its support for clinical care and protect the creaking healthcare system of China, said Tedros. Taking to twitter, Tedros said: “We remain concerned about the evolving situation and continue encouraging #China to track the #COVID19 virus and vaccinate the highest risk people. We continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system.”

As far as the travel curb norms and directives issued by several countries for travellers from China are concerned, the WHO chief said that owing to the lack of sufficient information from China about the Covid outbreak, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in such ways.

WHO invited Chinese epidemiologists and health experts to stay engaged closely in Covid-19 networks including clinical management. WHO also asked Chinese scientists to give detailed data on viral sequencing at a meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution on January 3, according to the statement, reported by ANI.

WHO underlined the importance of meticulous monitoring and the publication of data on time to help China and the global community formulate accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses, the statement reads.