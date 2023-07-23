Moksha Roy, a seven-year-old schoolgirl of Indian origin, has garnered global attention for her exceptional dedication to environmental sustainability. Starting her journey as a volunteer for a United Nations’ initiative against microplastic pollution at the tender age of three, Moksha’s unwavering commitment has now earned her the prestigious British Prime Minister’s Points of Light award.

Deputy British Prime Minister Oliver Dowden presented the award to Moksha last week, recognizing her as the world’s youngest sustainability advocate. Her remarkable efforts encompass various sustainability campaigns, including fundraising initiatives to aid children in need.

Moksha’s pivotal role in championing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has garnered significant admiration. She passionately advocated for these goals to be integrated into school curricula and even communicated with leaders worldwide, urging them to consider these critical objectives.

One of her notable achievements was influencing her school to abandon the use of plastic glitter, confetti, and plastic art supplies, showcasing her ability to inspire positive change in her surroundings. Moksha’s proactive initiatives have also extended to conducting educational sessions for underprivileged school children in India, further amplifying her impact.

Expressing her joy upon receiving the Points of Light award, Moksha emphasised the importance of caring for the planet and its people. She stressed that making small changes in everyday life should not be limited to a select few but embraced by everyone. Drawing a simple yet profound analogy, Moksha likened taking care of the planet to the act of brushing one’s teeth to avoid pain, emphasising that it is a responsibility shared by all.

Her parents, Ragini G Roy and Sourav Roy, are immensely proud of their daughter’s accomplishments, highlighting that even the youngest members of society can play a pivotal role in combating climate change and promoting sustainability.