Sergei Skripal poisoning: UK seeks Interpol arrest warrant for suspects

Sergei Skripal. (ANI)

The United Kingdom has reached out to Interpol and asked the International Criminal Police Organization to issue arrest warrants against two men accused in Sergei Skripal poisoning case, Sputnik reported. On March 4, 2018, an ex-Russian spy, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal were allegedly poisoned in the English city of Salisbury with a nerve agent.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council, UK ambassador Karen Pierce said that the British government has “clear evidence of Russian state involvement” in the assassination attempt against the Skripal family.

On September 5, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said in the Parliament that Britain was ready to prosecute the two men, namely Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who tried to assassinate Sergei and his daughter.

While the British authorities blamed Russia behind the attack, the Russian Foreign dismissed allegations that Moscow was involved in the act of poisoning the Skripals and stated that it will cooperate on the matter to further the investigations. It also persistently denied it by pointing out that the UK’s claim lacks complete evidence in linking it to the March 4 incident.