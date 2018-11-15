Senior officials of Quad countries to hold talks in Singapore

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 8:16 AM

Senior officials of the 'Quad' countries – India, Japan, Australia and the US – are meeting in Singapore on Thursday to reaffirm a "shared commitment" to strengthen an Indo-Pacific region, the United States said.

Senior officials of Quad countries to hold talks in Singapore

Senior officials of the ‘Quad’ countries – India, Japan, Australia and the US – are meeting in Singapore on Thursday to reaffirm a “shared commitment” to strengthen an Indo-Pacific region, the United States said.

The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs W Patrick Murphy will represent the United States at the US-Australia-India-Japan Consultations, an official statement said Wednesday.

READ ALSO | Over 600 immigrants arrested at US border in 48 hours

[Ad]Salary above 30000? 55+ Credit Card options to choose from. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The consultations are being held “to reaffirm a shared commitment to maintain and strengthen an Indo-Pacific region based on clear and transparent rules, with respect for international law,” the State Department said.

While in Singapore, Wells will also take part in bilateral engagements with other partners on the margins of the East Asia Summit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Senior officials of Quad countries to hold talks in Singapore
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition