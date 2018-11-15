Senior officials of Quad countries to hold talks in Singapore

Senior officials of the ‘Quad’ countries – India, Japan, Australia and the US – are meeting in Singapore on Thursday to reaffirm a “shared commitment” to strengthen an Indo-Pacific region, the United States said.

The Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs W Patrick Murphy will represent the United States at the US-Australia-India-Japan Consultations, an official statement said Wednesday.

The consultations are being held “to reaffirm a shared commitment to maintain and strengthen an Indo-Pacific region based on clear and transparent rules, with respect for international law,” the State Department said.

While in Singapore, Wells will also take part in bilateral engagements with other partners on the margins of the East Asia Summit.