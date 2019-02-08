Sena medals to 92 army men, including Lance Naik Wani

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 3:39 AM

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, Northern Command presented Gallantry as well as distinguished service awards to officers, other ranks and next of kin in a solemn and impressive investiture ceremony here.

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani (ANI)

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani was presented Bar to Sena Medal along with officers and jawans, who were presented 76 sena medals for gallantry besides 15 sena medals and Vishisht sena medals for distinguished services impressive investiture ceremony at Udhampur Thursday.

Wani is a recipient of Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime award.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, Northern Command presented Gallantry as well as distinguished service awards to officers, other ranks and next of kin in a solemn and impressive investiture ceremony here.

During the ceremony, the Army Commander presented 1 Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 76 Sena Medals (Gallantry), 7 Sena Medals (Distinguished) and 8 Vishisht Seva Medals.

READ ALSO | Who was Lance Naik Nazir Wani? Meet militant-turned-soldier to be posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra this year

For posthumous awardees, the awards were conferred to the next of kin.

Appreciation to 20 units were also awarded for their overall outstanding performance in the Command Theatre in the year 2018.

Lance Naik Wani was conferred with Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) which was received by his wife on his behalf.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Sena medals to 92 army men, including Lance Naik Wani
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition