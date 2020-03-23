Selfie with coronavirus-infected colleague! 6 Pakistan officials suspended

Updated: March 23, 2020 1:36:00 PM

Quoting an official privy to the development, the report said the six had paid a visit to their colleague at his home as a goodwill gesture over his return from pilgrimage after almost a month. (AP image)

Six Pakistani officials have been suspended for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report on Monday.

As on Sunday, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed four lives and infected over 750 people in Pakistan.

The deputy commissioner of Khairpur district suspended six revenue officials from different areas of the district for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus, the Dawn News reported.

The infected man had recently returned from Iran, it said.

“By that time, he was not showing any symptoms of the virus, neither had complained about any unwellness. As a trend these days, all the six colleagues and the host took a selfie. A few of them later posted that picture on their social media account. When the man tested positive a few days ago, all those who were in contact with him were being spotted and isolated,” the official said.

