Tensions remained high between Iran and the United States on Monday as Tehran insisted it was ready for talks but prepared to defend itself against any aggression. President Donald Trump had delivered a 10 day ultimatum for Iran on Thursday evening — but later told reporters that he was weighing a limited military strike ahead of this deadline. Officials in the Middle Eastern nation insisted on Monday that any attack would be considered an “act of aggression” and trigger a response.

Trump has ordered a huge buildup of forces in the Middle East and preparations for a potential multi-week air attack on Iran. Satellite images accessed by the New York Times on Friday also showed more than 60 attack aircrafts parked at the US base in central Jordan. Flight data added that at least 68 cargo planed had landed since Sunday. But the POTUS has not explained in detail to the American public why he might be leading the US into its most aggressive action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.

Iran-Russia missile deal?

According to a Financial Times report, Iran has also struck a ‘secret deal’ with Russia to rebuild its air defences over the past few weeks. The €500 million arms deal was reportedly signed in December for purchase of several thousand advanced shoulder-fired missiles. Sources told the publication that Moscow had agreed to deliver 500 man-portable ‘Verba’ launch units and 2,500 ‘9M336’ missiles over three years starting 2027.

According to leaked documents accessed by Financial Times, Iran received up to six Russian Mi-28 attack helicopters in January. One of them was reportedly operated in Tehran this month. Iran had formally requested the systems in July 2025 — mere days after the Israel-led 12 day ‘war’. The US had also joined this clash to strike three key Iranian nuclear facilities. Sources told the publication that some of these systems may have been delivered ‘early’ to Tehran. There also appears to be heightened aviation activity on this route — with several cargo planes heading from Russia to Iran.

“It’s been some years that we have signed strong military and defence agreements with Russia. I can only say that these aircraft demonstrate that those agreements are being implemented,” Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali told state television without elaboration.

‘Trump is a man of action’: Iranians get ominous ‘wait and see’ alert on phones

Iranian media reported on Monday that thousands in the country had had received an alert on their phones amid growing alarm about an attack. The message in Persian came from an anonymous number and invoked the recent comments made by Trump.

“The US President is a man of action. Wait and see,” it read.

US pulls non-essential staff from Lebanon embassy

The State Department is pulling out non-essential government personnel and their eligible family members from the U.S. embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official said on Monday, amid growing concerns about the risk of a military conflict with Iran. A source at the U.S. embassy said 50 people had been evacuated, while an official at Beirut airport said 32 embassy staff, along with ⁠family members, ⁠had flown out of Beirut airport on Monday.

“We ⁠continuously ​assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel. The Embassy remains ⁠operational with core staff in place. This is a temporary measure intended to ensure ‌the safety of our personnel while maintaining our ability to operate and assist US citizens,” a senior State Department official told Reuters.