Gunman opens fire during Seattle rush hour; two killed, two wounded

By: | Updated: March 28, 2019 7:45 AM

The incident unfolded in a northeastern Seattle neighborhood when the suspect approached a motorist at an intersection and shot her before walking into the street and firing on the bus, police said in a statement.

Seattle police report multiple victims in shooting (AP photo)Seattle police report multiple victims in shooting (AP photo)

Two people in Seattle were killed and two others critically injured when a gunman opened fire on two motorists and a Metro bus, then caused a collision as he tried to flee in a stolen car during the afternoon rush hour, police said.

The incident unfolded in a northeastern Seattle neighborhood when the suspect approached a motorist at an intersection and shot her before walking into the street and firing on the bus, police said in a statement.

The bus driver was struck but managed to turn the bus around and head away from the assailant, police said. The suspect then approached a second motorist, in a Toyota Prius, and opened fire, killing the car’s driver.

As police arrived, the gunman climbed into the Prius and sped away but collided with a nearby vehicle, killing that driver. Officers pursuing the suspect took him into custody following a brief standoff, police said.

Authorities did not immediately offer an explanation for what might have precipitated the shooting or specify the type of weapon used.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he remained under guard while being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said one motorist was killed by gunfire and the other motorist was killed in the collision. Both were men, as was the wounded bus driver. None of the victims were immediately identified.

King County’s Metro transit authority said on Twitter that the bus driver had activated an emergency alarm to report being struck by gunfire, and that none of his 12 passengers was injured.

Although wounded in the torso, the bus driver was able to walk to a gurney to be transported by paramedics to a hospital, the Seattle Times newspaper quoted a transit union president as saying.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Gunman opens fire during Seattle rush hour; two killed, two wounded
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition