Scott Morrison to replace Malcolm Turnbull as Australia’s new Prime Minister: Report

Scott Morrison selected as Australia’s new Prime Minister. (Reuters)

Scott Morrison has been selected to replace Malcolm Turnbull as the new Prime Minister of Australia, news agency AFP has reported. The development comes after Turnbull lost the support of his own party members. The new Prime Minister was selected at a meeting at Parliament House today. Turnbull is now the fourth PM to be dumped by his own party before serving a full three-year term since the revolving door to the prime minister’s office started in 2010. While talking about the meeting, Turnbull yesterday stated that it could end his career. “Australians will be rightly appalled by what they’re witnessing,” he had said.

Further details awaited.