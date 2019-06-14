SCO Summit: Confused Pakistan PM Imran Khan breaks diplomatic protocol yet again – WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appears to have become accustomed to breaking diplomatic protocols. Days, after he walked off before his message, was read to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the OIC summit, Imran Khan grabbed eyeballs on Thursday after he was seen seated, while others stood up to welcome heads of state entering the hall at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek. In the video, the Pakistan PM is seen seated - only to get up briefly and sit down again - even as others in the stand to welcome the heads of state, as they entered the hall. Soon after, upon realising that he was the only one seated in the room, Khan stood up, before sitting down again before the others. Earlier this month too, he broke diplomatic protocol during the 14th OIC summit that was held in Saudi Arabia. During a meeting with Saudi King at the sidelines of the summit, the Pakistan PM spoke to Salman's interpreter and then walked off even before the message was translated to the king. The video was circulated widely on social media sites. He was criticised not only by his countrymen but also in Saudi Arabia for disrespecting the king. \ufeff Even in February, when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the country, Khan was seen seated alongside him on the dais eating his breakfast. This, when Pakistan President Arif Alvi began his speech sitting and later stood up to continue his speech when reminded by Khan. PM Narendra Modi, Imran Khan and other leaders of the SCO member countries are attending the two-day summit in Bishkek.