Saudi woman detained at Bangkok Airport says she fears death if sent back

January 7, 2019

Rahaf spent Sunday night in a hotel in the Bangkok airport and tweeted that officials were posted outside her door to stop her leaving. On Monday morning she said she was trying to claim asylum in Thailand.

Rahaf took to Twitter to plead her case, live streaming a video where she spoke about how her father had told Saudi embassy officials she was a psychiatric patient who had to be returned. (Picture grab obtained from the twitter account of @rahaf84427714)

A Saudi woman held at Bangkok airport said she would be killed if she was repatriated by Thai immigration officials, who confirmed the 18-year-old was denied entry to the country Sunday. The incident comes against the backdrop of intense scrutiny on Saudi Arabia over its investigation and handling of the shocking murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year, which has renewed criticism of the kingdom’s rights record.

According to AFP, Rahaf Mohammed M Alqunun was stopped by Saudi and Kuwaiti officials when she arrived in Suvarnabhumi airport and her travel document was forcibly taken from her, a claim backed by Human Rights Watch. The Saudi embassy in Bangkok said al-Qunun was being held for not having a return ticket, and that she still had her passport, a claim denied by Qunun on Monday.

Rahaf mentioned that she was trying to flee her family, who subjected her to physical and psychological abuse. She spent Sunday night in a hotel in the Bangkok airport and tweeted that officials were posted outside her door to stop her leaving. On Monday morning she said she was trying to claim asylum in Thailand.

Rahaf Mohammed M Alqunun’ Tweet:

According to Thailand’s immigration chief, Rahaf was stopped from entering Thailand when she flew in from Kuwait on Sunday. He added that Thai authorities had contacted the Saudi Arabia embassy to coordinate.

But Rahaf disputed his account, saying that she was only in transit to seek asylum in Australia, where she claimed to have a visa and was accosted by Saudi and Kuwaiti embassy representatives when she deplaned in Suvarnabhumi airport.

Rahaf took to Twitter to plead her case, live streaming a video where she spoke about how her father had told Saudi embassy officials she was a psychiatric patient who had to be returned.

 

Human Rights Watch Asia deputy director Phil Robertson slammed the Thai authorities and urged the UN refugee agency to help the teenager.

Phil Robertson’s Tweet:

In April 2017, another Saudi woman, Dina Ali Lasloom, was stopped in transit in the Philippines, when she attempted to flee her family. An airline security official told activists that Lasloom was heard screaming and begging for help as men carried her with duct tape on her mouth, feet and hands at the airport. There has been no official word yet from the Saudi embassy in Thailand and officials in Riyadh.

