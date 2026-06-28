A helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, killing all 14 people onboard, with Saudi authorities confirming that all the victims were Saudi citizens. According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the helicopter went down at around 6 am, prompting an immediate investigation into the cause of the fatal accident.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia said the crash involved a helicopter belonging to Saudi Aramco and confirmed that none of the passengers survived.

“The accident resulted in the death of all its passengers, numbering 14, all of whom are Saudi citizens,” the ministry said, while extending condolences to the families of those killed.

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Investigation launched into cause of crash

Authorities said the exact cause behind the crash remains unknown, with relevant agencies now conducting a detailed investigation. The Energy Ministry said officials are working with concerned authorities to determine what triggered the accident, though no preliminary findings have been made public so far.

The incident marks a major tragedy involving Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer and one of the most strategically important companies in the global energy market.

Why Ras Tanura is crucial to global oil supply

The crash took place in Ras Tanura, a highly strategic oil city and peninsula located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province along the Persian Gulf. The region serves as one of the kingdom’s most critical energy hubs and houses some of Saudi Aramco’s biggest operations, including the country’s oldest and largest domestic oil refinery.

Ras Tanura also hosts a major marine export terminal responsible for shipping a significant share of Saudi Arabia’s crude oil to international markets, making it one of the world’s most important oil transit points.

The city additionally houses Najmah, a residential complex built specifically for Aramco employees and remains a heavily secured zone due to its strategic importance.