Saudi Arabia reportedly offered Yemen’s Houthi rebels $1 billion in financial assistance in exchange for stopping attacks on Saudi territory, according to Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, which cited Gulf diplomatic sources.

The proposal is said to have been discussed through Iran, which has offered to mediate between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. The reported deal aims to reduce tensions, secure a ceasefire and address issues such as unpaid public-sector salaries and the reconstruction of civilian infrastructure in areas controlled by the Houthis.

However, the reported $1 billion transfer has not been independently confirmed. It is also unclear whether the Houthis have accepted the proposal.

The proposed financial package is linked to earlier understandings between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. Under these arrangements, Saudi Arabia was expected to provide financial assistance to help pay public-sector salaries in Houthi-controlled areas and rebuild civilian infrastructure.

What does the reported $1 billion proposal involve?

In return, the Houthis were expected to maintain a ceasefire and stop attacks on Saudi territory, including oil facilities, airports and military installations.

The latest reported proposal seeks to revive these arrangements as attacks on Saudi infrastructure intensify. The Houthis have accused Saudi Arabia of failing to honour its earlier commitments.

A Saudi official told Israeli media that the dispute partly concerns the implementation of understandings reached around three years ago. However, the official did not confirm that any money had been transferred.

Did Saudi Arabia bring $1 billion to Tehran?

According to Israel Hayom, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman travelled to Tehran on Monday for talks with Iranian officials as part of efforts to reduce regional tensions.

The reports also said that the discussions involved Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Supreme National Security Council Secretary General Mohsen Rezaei and senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry described the visit as part of efforts to reduce tensions and encourage diplomatic solutions. It said, “The visit to Tehran by Prince Khalid bin Salman, the defence minister, and representatives of the member states of the Mecca Joint Defence Alliance comes as part of the alliance’s ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between the parties to the current crisis, encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions, and support the mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.” The statement did not confirm the reported $1 billion payment.

Why is Iran mediating between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis?

Iran has offered to facilitate talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis amid rising tensions in the region. The Houthis are aligned with Iran, which has been accused of providing military support to the group based in Yemen.

Tehran has sought to play a larger diplomatic role in the Yemen conflict and promote regional solutions to security disputes.

On October 20, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saudi Arabia and the Houthis had not responded to Iran’s offer to facilitate talks.

The latest reported discussions could indicate a renewed effort to bring the two sides to the negotiating table. However, the status of the negotiations and the terms of any agreement remain unclear.

The reported talks also come amid wider regional tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Iran has been seeking to promote a regional security framework led by countries in the region, opposing military intervention by the United States and Israel.

According to Israeli media, the Tehran meeting was also the first official meeting between representatives of the Mecca Joint Defence Alliance and the Iranian leadership. The initiative reportedly emerged during the Pakistan Army chief’s visit to Tehran the previous week.

Why are Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in conflict?

The Houthis are an armed political and military group that controls large parts of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa. They have been involved in a long-running conflict with Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has sought to prevent further attacks on its territory and protect its oil infrastructure. The Houthis, meanwhile, have accused Riyadh of failing to fulfil earlier commitments related to financial assistance and other arrangements.

Israeli media also reported that Saudi Arabia opposed transferring funds to the Houthis before they returned territory seized from Yemen’s internationally recognised government. The kingdom was also reported to be against agreeing to a new ceasefire under what it described as “military blackmail”. These reported positions suggest that financial assistance remains linked to wider political and security demands.

What is at stake for the region?

A ceasefire could help reduce attacks on Saudi oil facilities, airports and military installations. It could also protect energy infrastructure and help ease concerns about disruptions to oil exports from the Gulf. The regional conflict has already affected shipping and energy security. Iranian attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have also disrupted oil exports from the Gulf, according to the report.