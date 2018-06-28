Saudi Arabia orders probe against female reporter for wearing ‘indecent clothes’

A screenshot of the video (Twitter/ zaidbenjamin)

A female TV reporter from Saudi Arabia is being probed by authorities in the country for wearing “indecent clothes”, reported AFP. In a video on micro-blogging site Twitter, Shireen al-Rifaie, the reporter, is seen talking about the lift of the decades-long ban barring women from driving.

The Dubai-based reporter of Al Aan TV is seen wearing a white flowy partly opened robe, which revealed her trousers and top, along with a loosely fitted scarf. The clip sparked criticism amongst conservatives on social media, with many accusing her of violating the rules and regulations of the country. An Arabic hashtag “naked woman driving in Riyadh” also gained popularity in the social media.

The General Authority for Audiovisual Media of the country, on Tuesday, said that they have launched an investigation and accused her of “violating rules” and “wearing indecent clothes”. Shireen, however, has rejected the claims saying, she was wearing “decent clothes”. News website Ajel, where she gave her interview, also said that Shireen has left the country, ever since the controversy has erupted. Many liberals of the state have also started mocking the hardliners for calling a fully clad woman “naked”.

In the conservative ‘Land of the Two Holy Mosques’, the women got the independence to take the wheels only last Sunday. Earlier this month, the government sacked the head of entertainment authority for allowing a circus featuring women wearing body-hugging leotards. And only a few days later, the sports authority had to apologise for showing a promotional video of WWE featuring scantily clad women, that drew loud cheer from the crowds.