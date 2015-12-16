Saudi Arabia forms mega Muslim military coalition against ISIS

Saudi Arabia has formed an alliance with the military of 34 Muslim nations to combat terrorism, especially against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS).

According to the Mirror, the 34 nations have decided to form a military alliance led by the Saudi Arabia, with a joint operations centre based in Riyadh to coordinate and support military operations.

“We have a duty to protect the Islamic nation from the evils of all terrorist groups and organizations, whatever their sect and name which wreak death and corruption on earth and aim to terrorize the innocent,” a statement said.

The deputy crown prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman said that the campaign would “coordinate” efforts to fight terrorism in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Egypt and Afghanistan and he spoke of his plans in which military action may proceed.

“There will be international coordination with major powers and international organisations … in terms of operations in Syria and Iraq. We can’t undertake these operations without coordinating with legitimacy in this place and the international community,” bin Salman said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Gabon, Guinea, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Morocco, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Palestinians, Qatar, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen are the 34 nations are part of the mega Muslim alliance.