In what comes as a shocking news, Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian journalist who was missing for past few days, is concluded by Turkish officials as killed by the Saudi Death squad at country’s consulate in Istanbul. The Turkish officials, on the condition of anonymity, told New York Times that Khashoggi was assassinated and his body was dismembered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on orders from the highest levels of the royal court.

More shocking was the module in which a Saudi squad killed Khashoggi. As per the officials, Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, author and the former general manager and editor-in-chief of Al Arab News Channel, was killed within two hours of his arrival at the consulate. His body was dismembered his body with a bone saw Saudi assassins brought for the purpose.

As per the claims, Fifteen Saudi agents had arrived on two charter flights the day Khashoggi disappeared. All of them 15 left just a few hours later. The Turkish establishment has found that most or all of them held in the Saudi government or security services. One of the members was an autopsy expert, presumably there to help dismember the body, the official was quoted as saying in the NYT report.

On the other hand, Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have denied the allegations. Saudi Arabia government has maintained that Khashoggi left the consulate freely shortly after he arrived. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that the Saudis provide evidence proving their claim.

The Turkish security establishment has found that Khashoggi’s killing was directed right from the people sitting at the highest position in the government because only the most senior Saudi leaders could order an operation of such scale and complexity.

The news has come as an embarrassment for both the Turkish and Saudi Arabia government.