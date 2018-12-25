Saudi Arabia agrees to help rebuild Syria, says Donald Trump

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 1:34 AM

Saudi Arabia has agreed to spend necessary money to help rebuild Syria, US President Donald Trump said Monday, thanking Riyadh for the move.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to spend necessary money to help rebuild Syria, US President Donald Trump said Monday, thanking Riyadh for the move. Trump’s comments came days after he announced withdrawal of American troops from Syria, a decision termed by many experts and lawmakers as “rash” and “dangerous”.

The President argued that there was no need for the US to spend tax payer’s money now that the ISIS has been defeated. “Saudi Arabia has now agreed to spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria, instead of the United States,” Trump tweeted.

“See? Isn’t it nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbours rather than a Great Country, the U.S., that is 5000 miles away. Thanks to Saudi A!” he added. Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria triggered resignation of US Defence secretary James Mattis who said Trump needs someone in the position with “views better aligned” with those of the president.

Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the global coalition fighting the ISIS, also resigned last week in protest to Trump’s decision. Earlier, Trump had said his Turkish counterpart assured him that any remaining Islamic State group fighters in Syria will be eliminated.

“President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria,” Trump tweeted around midnight Sunday.

