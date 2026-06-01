Iran has damaged at least 20 US military facilities across the Middle East since the start of the conflict on February 28, according to satellite imagery and video analysis cited by the BBC. The findings suggest that the scale of the attacks may be significantly larger than what has been publicly acknowledged so far.

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The reported strikes targeted key American military installations across the Gulf region, including bases in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain and Oman. Analysts estimate that the attacks caused extensive damage to military infrastructure, equipment and air defence systems worth millions of dollars.

According to CNN report last month, The Pentagon’s estimate of $25 billion as the cost of the Iran war so far may significantly understate the actual expenditure, as it excludes the cost of repairing damage sustained by US military bases across the region.

Satellite analysis points to widespread damage

According to the report, Iran launched missiles and drones against around 28 military facilities linked to the United States and its allies during the conflict. Satellite imagery reviewed by analysts reportedly shows damage to multiple strategic assets, including missile defence systems, aircraft infrastructure and communications facilities.

The analysis also indicated that Iran has continued rebuilding some of its own missile sites while simultaneously targeting military assets across the region. According to BBC, Experts said the attacks appear to have focused on facilities supporting surveillance, logistics and air defence operations.

Air defence systems and aircraft among key targets

Among the assets reportedly damaged were advanced anti-ballistic missile defence batteries stationed at Al Ruwais and Al Sader airbases in the UAE, as well as Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan. These systems are considered among the most sophisticated air defence platforms currently deployed in the region.

Satellite imagery also reportedly showed damage to aircraft and operational areas at Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia. Analysts examining the images identified what appeared to be surveillance and refuelling aircraft positioned near visible impact sites. One aircraft was identified by a MAIAR analyst as an E-3 Sentry surveillance plane.

Additional strikes reportedly targeted Ali Al Salem Airbase and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. Analysts said fuel storage facilities, aircraft shelters, accommodation blocks and communications infrastructure sustained damage during multiple attacks.

Iran highlights military response

The strikes were carried out as part of Iran’s response to military operations that resulted in the deaths of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials, according to the report.

Mojtaba Khameni, the new Supreme Leader of Iran, sought to highlight his military’s success on Tuesday, affirming that the West Asia region was no longer a “safe place” for American bases.

In a message posted during the annual Hajj season, Mojtaba Khamenei urged Islamic countries to strengthen cooperation with Tehran and work collectively to address challenges facing the Islamic world. He also described Israel as a “cancerous tumor” nearing its “final stages.”

Questions over extent of damage

While US officials have repeatedly maintained that Iran’s military capabilities suffered extensive losses during the conflict, analysts cited in the report argued that the damage visible at American facilities indicates a more substantial retaliatory campaign than previously acknowledged.

The report further stated that the US has sought to restrict access to certain satellite imagery of the conflict zone. According to the report, Planet, a commercial satellite imagery provider, was requested to impose an “indefinite” restriction on new images covering Iran and parts of the surrounding region. The company reportedly said the move was intended to ensure that imagery is not used by “adversarial actors” to target allied personnel and civilians.