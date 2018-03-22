Samosa rules Britain: In a first, Leicester City to host National Samosa Week

A crispy golden covering on the outside and a mashed potato filling on the inside! Well, that’s enough to describe of one of the most relished savoury snacks in India, the mighty SAMOSA! And everyone loves it.

A crispy golden covering on the outside and a mashed potato filling on the inside! Well, that’s enough to describe of one of the most relished savoury snacks in India, the mighty SAMOSA! And everyone loves it. In fact, this delicacy is so widely loved that it has a huge set of lovers not only in India but even in the United Kingdom. And to give them the chance to gorge on the yummy snack, the city of Leicester will now host a “National Samosa Week”. The event that will be held in the month of April aims to create awareness about South Asian food and culture.

Organised by the Leicester Curry Awards, the Samosa Week will be held from April 9-13 and people will be encouraged to try, taste and enjoy the delicious savoury bundles. In fact, the organisers in Leicester will be setting up a pop-up shop in a city centre venue and encourage people to buy, eat and sell as many samosas as they can. Founder of the Leicester Curry Awards, Romail Gulzar was quoted as saying by ANI that when there is a national food event from burgers to beer, then why are samosas left behind. She added that the savoury dish has grown in popularity and for many people in the South Asian community, eating samosa is like the equivalent of having tea and cake. The samosa was first mentioned by the Persian historian Abul-Fazl Beyhaqi in the 11th Century. Later in 13th century, merchants from Central Asia brought the delicacy to the Indian sub-continent.

Organising the National Samosa Week proves how much the Indian cuisine has influenced the UK’s palate. Considering the huge Indian population and the growing number of Indian students in the country, Indian food has taken a centrestage in British homes and restaurants. In fact, Britain’s national dish is none other than “Chicken Tikka Masala”. The spicy chicken dish, with succulent meat pieces doused in a creamy orange curry sauce, is one of the most sought-after Indian dishes loved by Britishers.