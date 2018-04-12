​​ ​
  3. Russia’s Vladimir Putin tells Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu important to respect Syria’s sovereignty

Russia’s Vladimir Putin tells Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu important to respect Syria’s sovereignty

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and urged him to do nothing to destabilise Syria.

By: | Moscow | Published: April 12, 2018 7:53 AM
Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Syria, Syria air strike, Russia, Israel, Iran, Syria air base, Syria air attack, Syria attack Putin told Netanyahu that it was important to respect Syria’s sovereignty. (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and urged him to do nothing to destabilise Syria. Netanyahu told Putin that Israel would press a campaign to prevent Iran’s military entrenchment in Syria, his office said. Syria, Iran, and Russia say Israel was behind an air strike on a Syrian air base on Monday that killed seven Iranian military personnel, something Israel has neither confirmed nor denied.

In the telephone call, Putin told Netanyahu that it was important to respect Syria’s sovereignty, according to a statement on the Kremlin’s website. In its statement on the conversation, Netanyahu’s office said: “The prime minister reiterated that Israel will not allow Iran to establish a military presence in Syria.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top