Russia’s Vladimir Putin discusses nuclear pact with U.S.’s Mike Pence

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he discussed Washington's plans to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) arms treaty with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence when they met in Singapore on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Putin said he and Pence had also discussed relations with Iran.
