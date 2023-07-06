scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Russian missile strikes apartment block Ukrainian city of, kills at least three

“Three people have been killed,” Mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a post on his Telegram channel. He said the street would remain closed until emergency workers “clear debris and pull out all the dead.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
russia ukraine war
A general view of damage to an apartment building from a Russian rocket strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released July 6, 2023. (Photo source: Reuters)

A Russian missile attack killed at least three people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, and rescuers were searching through the debris of a apartment building for survivors and casualties, the local mayor said.

“Three people have been killed,” Mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a post on his Telegram channel. He said the street would remain closed until emergency workers “clear debris and pull out all the dead.

Also Read

”Sadovy said in a previous post that eight people had been wounded, but it was unclear if the three who died were included in that number. He said about 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged.

Also Read
Also Read

Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi posted a 13-second video showing a wide, curving, four-storey apartment building with parts of the upper floors missing or in rubble. The posts from the officials followed widespread air alerts across Ukraine and reports of cruise missiles entering Ukrainian airspace. Sadovy reported a series of explosions in the city.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 09:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS