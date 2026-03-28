In a notable development, the Russian Defence ⁠Ministry ​on Saturday ​issued a fresh statement claiming that its forces ​had ⁠taken control of ‌the village of ⁠Brusivka in ⁠Ukraine’s ⁠eastern ‌Donetsk region. Excerpts from the statement were recently published by Russian state ‌news agency ‌RIA.

The annexation marks the latest development in the long running Russia-Ukraine war.

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