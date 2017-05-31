Russian cruise missiles hit Islamic State targets in Syria

The ministry confirmed that all four missiles destroyed their targets — IS heavy weapons and militant concentrations redeployed from Al Raqqa, the extremist group’s principal bastion city in Syria. (Reuters)

Russian Navy vessels fired four sea-launched cruise missiles at Islamic State (IS) targets near the Syrian city of Palmyra, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. The Kalibr cruise missiles were launched late on Monday from the eastern Mediterranean Sea by the Russian fleet frigate “Admiral Essen” and the “Krasnodar” submarine, which fired its missiles from underwater, Efe news reported.

“The Russian Navy has demonstrated its capacity to launch successful attacks with high precision weapons on short notice once given its launch orders,” said the Russian Ministry note.

The Ministry said the US, Turkey and Israel were informed of the strikes at the “appropriate time”.

It was the first combat operation for both Russian ships, according to the Russian Defence press note.

The ministry confirmed that all four missiles destroyed their targets — IS heavy weapons and militant concentrations redeployed from Al Raqqa, the extremist group’s principal bastion city in Syria.