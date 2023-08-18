Russia-Ukraine war: US approval paves way for F-16 transfer to Ukraine from Netherlands and Denmark

The United States has granted its approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, marking a significant diplomatic development. While this move provides a substantial advantage to Kyiv, the impact on the ongoing 18-month conflict will not be immediate.

Officials in both Washington and Europe confirmed on Friday that the United States had given the green light for the Netherlands and Denmark to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This decision is a substantial win for Kyiv, as it has long sought these sophisticated aircraft to enhance its combat capabilities. Notably, Ukraine recently initiated a much-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces, a move that exposed its troops to vulnerability due to the absence of air cover against Russian aviation and artillery.

Although the introduction of F-16s is a promising development for Ukraine, the immediate timeline for their deployment remains uncertain. Before the fighter jets can enter the conflict, Ukrainian pilots are required to undergo at least six months of intensive training on the aircraft. The delay is due to the necessity of preparing the pilots to effectively operate the advanced fighter planes.

In eastern Ukraine, where attack helicopter pilots operate, there is optimism surrounding this news. They highlight Russia’s current superiority in the skies and believe that the incorporation of modern F-16 fighter jets could significantly alter the power balance in favor of Kyiv. Ukrainian forces currently rely on decades-old Soviet-era aircraft, which are susceptible to air-to-air missile attacks from Russian fighter jets. Captain Yevgen Rakita, a spokesperson for the 18th Army Aviation Brigade, emphasizes the critical role of aviation capabilities in modern warfare and expresses the sentiment that a lack of such capabilities hampers their chances of success.

The decision to authorize F-16 deliveries underscores Washington’s commitment to ensuring rapid assistance for Ukraine’s defense efforts. The Biden administration, through Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, communicated this commitment to Dutch and Danish counterparts, promising swift approval of requests to transfer F-16s to Ukraine. A coalition of 11 Western nations, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, pledged to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16s. The training is set to commence this month, with a duration of six to eight months.

Denmark’s involvement in this effort is noteworthy, as it plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine following the receipt of its new F-35 jet fighters. This exchange underscores the complex interplay of military alliances and technological upgrades. Since F-16s are manufactured in the United States, the blessing of Washington is essential for the donations of these planes to other countries.

This decision to support Ukraine with F-16s represents a shift in the stance of Western allies, who have been cautious in providing military assistance to Kyiv. The authorization to train Ukrainian forces and ultimately provide them with the advanced F-16s was preceded by prolonged deliberation and negotiations, driven by concerns over potential escalations with Russia and the logistical challenges of training and supporting these aircraft. However, the long-term security needs of Ukraine prevailed as a decisive factor in the approval process.

While the actual delivery of the F-16s remains months away, their significance cannot be understated. These advanced fighter jets, along with state-of-the-art Abrams tanks, will play a pivotal role in bolstering Ukraine’s defenses against Russian aggression. The current reliance on outdated Russian-made aircraft, such as MiG-29s and Sukhoi jets, will be replaced by the F-16s’ modern technology, advanced targeting capabilities, and enhanced versatility. This strategic move signifies a turning point in Ukraine’s defense capabilities and highlights the collaborative efforts of international allies to ensure the nation’s security and stability.

