Russia, Ukraine to hold peace talks in Turkey; new fires break out near Chernobyl nuclear site – Top War Updates

Russia Ukraine War March 28 Latest News: The negotiators from both Russia and Ukraine are set for another round of face-to-face talks in Turkey tomorrow. Ahead of the key meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his country is ready to opt for a neutral status. This has been one of the concerns of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky extensively spoke about upholding the sovereign status of Ukraine during an interview with independent journalists from Russia. The Russian broadcasting authority has, however, told Russian channels to not air the interview. Meanwhile, the war is raging in and around Kyiv with new attacks reported from both western and southern Ukraine. Here are latest war updates that you should know today.

A BBC update says that fresh incidents of fires have been reported near the Chernobyl nuclear site. The epicenter of the 1986 disaster is at present in control of Russian forces. A Ukrainian minister says that the area around the site has been on fire.