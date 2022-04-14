Top War Updates: Severe damage to Black Sea Fleet, says Russia; Ukraine claims missile strike

Russia Ukraine War April 14th Latest News: Russia on Thursday said that the flagship of its Black Sea fleet suffered damage and its crew evacuated following an explosion. A Ukrainian official said that it was the result of a missile strike, Reuters reported. According to the Interfax news agency, Russia’s defence ministry said a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser caused ammunition to blow up.

The cause of the fire is unknown but Maksym Marchenko, Ukrainian governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said the Moskva had been hit by two Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles. Marchenko in an online post said that Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage. The Moskva is the second major ship known to have suffered serious damage since the start of the war. Last month Ukraine said it had destroyed the Orsk, a landing support ship, on the smaller Sea of Azov.

Here are some more latest top updates from the war torn region:

– Russia contested elections to four UN committees and lost all of them, including one from Ukraine. Elections were held in the United Nations Economic and Social Council on Wednesday to fill various vacancies in subsidiary and related bodies.

Russia was contesting elections to the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations, UN Women Executive Board, UNICEF Executive Board and Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

– A UN task force warned in a report on Wednesday that Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, reported AP.

– The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia visited Ukraine on Wednesday and saw heavily damaged buildings and demanded accountability for what they called war crimes carried out by Russian forces, reported AP. The visit was a strong show of solidarity from the countries.

– Russia has claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops have surrendered in the besieged southern port of Mariupol. A Ukrainian official denied the claim, which could not be verified.

– According to a source, the US is weighing whether to send a top Cabinet level official to Kyiv as a show of solidarity with Ukraine, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday. The sources said that the potential candidates for the visit are US Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd.

(With Agency Inputs)