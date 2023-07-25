Early on Tuesday, the military administration of Kyiv reported that Russia initiated an air attack on the city. Serhiy Popko, the head of the administration, stated on the Telegram messaging channel that they are currently engaging air defense systems to repel the attack on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Aid from Biden

Meanwhile, according to AP report, US officials on Monday announced that the Biden administration will be sending Ukraine up to USD 400 million in additional military aid amid escalating attacks in the war, which have now included strikes in Moscow and Crimea. The aid package comprises a variety of munitions, including advanced air defense systems and small surveillance Hornet drones.

The report further suggested that the assortment of ammunition includes missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), as well as Stingers and Javelins.

To facilitate a swift delivery, these weapons are being provided through the presidential drawdown authority, enabling the Pentagon to promptly access items from its own stocks and transport them to Ukraine, often within a matter of days.

Fresh strikes

Earlier, Russia’s military conducted fresh strikes on the port infrastructure in southern Ukraine using exploding drones, reported AP.

Also Read Wheat Soars After US Warns of Explosives at Ukrainian Sea Ports

This attack is part of a series of ongoing assaults that have caused damage to sections of the port over the past week. The Kremlin has characterized these strikes as a response to last week’s Ukrainian attack on the vital Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia with Crimea.