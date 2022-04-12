Top War Updates — Russia expected to begin new offensive in eastern Donbas region; 4.8 million Ukranian children displaced

Russia Ukraine War April 12th Latest News: The UN children’s agency on Monday said that around two-thirds of children have fled their Ukrainian homes since Russia’s invasion. UNICEF’s emergency programs director, Manuel Fontaine, who had just returned from Ukraine, said having 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children displaced in such a short time is “quite incredible,” reported AP. He said it is something he hadn’t before seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has said that it expects Russia to begin a new offensive soon in the eastern Donbas region. Moscow has reportedly shifted its focus to seizing territory there. To know more about the war torn region, stay tuned to FE.com.

Here are the latest updates from Russia-Ukraine War:

– US officials have said that Joe Biden who held talks with Narendra Modi, told the Indian leader it was not in India’s interest to import more oil from Russia. However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a press conference on Monday said that India’s total purchase of oil from Russia in a month is probably less than what Europe does in an afternoon. Responding to a question, Jaishankar also said that India is pressing for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

– Ukraine’s defence ministry has said that Russia has nearly completed its buildup for a renewed assault on Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The governor of Luhansk said Russia was moving military vehicles closer to the front lines in the region, as per Reuters report.

– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Russia’s main target in Donbas is the port of Mariupol. Russia is gathering its troops in the area for a new assault. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who recently met Vladimir Putin, said following talks in Moscow that the offensive was “evidently being prepared on a massive scale”, reported Reuters.

– Moscow on Monday claimed that the United States and Britain were helping Ukraine in preparing fake claims about the alleged persecution of civilians in an attempt to smear Russia.