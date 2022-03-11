Live

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates, Russia Ukraine Crisis Latest Update Live: Without providing any evidence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had earlier claimed that Ukraine was running chemical and biological weapons labs with the support of US.

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: The UN Security Council is set to meet on Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine,” reported AP. The allegations have been repeatedly denied by the Joe Biden administration.

Without providing any evidence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had earlier claimed that Ukraine was running chemical and biological weapons labs with the support of US. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous”. “This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” Psaki had said on twitter, further adding, “Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them.”

Britain’s Deputy Ambassador, James Kariuki, told the council on Thursday that “the parallels” between Russia’s action in Ukraine and its actions in Syria “are clear.” “Regrettably, the comparison also extends to chemical weapons, as we see the familiar specter of Russian chemical weapons disinformation raising its head in Ukraine,” he said, as per AP report.

