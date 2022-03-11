Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: The UN Security Council is set to meet on Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine,” reported AP. The allegations have been repeatedly denied by the Joe Biden administration.
Without providing any evidence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had earlier claimed that Ukraine was running chemical and biological weapons labs with the support of US. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous”. “This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” Psaki had said on twitter, further adding, “Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them.”
Britain’s Deputy Ambassador, James Kariuki, told the council on Thursday that “the parallels” between Russia’s action in Ukraine and its actions in Syria “are clear.” “Regrettably, the comparison also extends to chemical weapons, as we see the familiar specter of Russian chemical weapons disinformation raising its head in Ukraine,” he said, as per AP report.
Here are the latest updates from Russia-Ukraine War:
Chinese Premier Li said on Friday the Ukraine situation was “disconcerting” and that it is important to support Russia and Ukraine in ceasefire talks. Speaking at a news conference at the close of an annual parliamentary session, Li did not directly answer Reuters' questions about whether China will refrain from condemning Russia no matter what that country does, or whether China is prepared to provide further economic and financial support for Russia as it faces sanctions. (Reuters)
Twitter Inc will place labels on and limit the spread of posts from Belarus state media and their senior staff, the company said on Thursday, in a move aimed to curb misinformation from Russia's ally in its invasion of Ukraine. Social media services including Twitter in recent years have begun labeling accounts of state broadcasters and news websites to note that the organisations are government-backed. Labelled accounts and their posts are limited in search results and recommendations on Twitter. Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of site integrity, told reporters the company would label about 15 Belurasian outlets, largest among them news agency BelTa, which has nearly 37,000 followers on the service. (Reuters)
China's premier calls Ukraine situation “grave,” offers to play “positive role” for peace while not criticizing Russia, reports AP. (PTI)
US authorities allowed a Ukrainian woman and her three children to seek asylum Thursday, a reversal from a day earlier when she was denied entry under the Biden administration's sweeping restrictions for seeking humanitarian protection. The 34-year-old woman and her children — ages 14, 12 and 6 — entered San Diego for processing after authorities blocked her path hours earlier, triggering sharp criticism from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats. (AP)
Sony Music says it's suspending operations in Russia (ANI)
European Union leaders on Thursday condemned the “unspeakable suffering” Russia was inflicting on Ukraine but at a summit in France they refused Kyiv's appeal for rapid accession to the bloc and differed over the reach of sanctions against Moscow. The Russian invasion – the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two – has upended Europe's security order and spurred EU capitals into rethinking what the bloc should stand for, its economic, defence and energy policies. The EU was swift in imposing sweeping sanctions and offering political and humanitarian support to Ukraine, as well as some arms supplies, in the days after Russia attacked on Feb.24. (Reuters)
Air India flight from Poland's Rzeszow, carrying students evacuated from war-hit Ukrainian city Sumy, lands in Delhi. (PTI )